Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with the President of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, Kamal Dhaliwal, and Vice President Gurminder Randhawa, along with their team, in London yesterday evening.

The Chief Minister apprised them of various initiatives undertaken by the present state government in the fields of health, education, tourism, and environmental conservation, as per the release.

He said that due to the pragmatic efforts of the Government, the State has risen from 21st to the fifth rank in providing quality education to students.

He emphasised that the people of Himachal Pradesh are facing the adverse effects of climate change, and the state government has initiated several measures to mitigate its impact.

He further stated that the State Government is extending all possible assistance to disaster-affected families from its own resources.

Lauding the State Government's vision, the President of the IOC, UK, Kamal Dhaliwal, commended its commitment to sustainable growth and prosperity, which will be a pioneering example for other States.

On the occasion, MLA Dehra and the wife of the Chief Minister, Kamlesh Thakur, along with General Secretary IOC UK Vikram Duhan, Sandeep Soni, Mohammed Khaleelullah, Yash Solanki, Rupinder Gill and Pammi Cheema were also present.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu created history by becoming the first Chief Minister in the country to address the House of Lords, London.

He delivered his keynote address at a summit hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum, according to an official statement.

In his address, the Chief Minister invited global investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, IT, and wellness sectors in the state of Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the state's 100% literacy rate, along with its strong foundation of trust and resilience, which make it an attractive destination for investment.

According to the release, the Chief Minister emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is not just a year-round tourist destination but has also emerged as a hub of opportunities for global business. He reiterated that the State Government is committed to building a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through "Vyavastha Parivartan se Aatmanirbhar Himachal" (Self-Reliant through Systemic Reforms)."

The CM said that this was not merely a slogan, but a vision shared with the people of Himachal Pradesh, one that guides every initiative of his government. (ANI)

