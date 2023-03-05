Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged students to utilise their abilities to overcome challenges in life with determination and self-belief to achieve success.

While addressing the students of Sainik School at Sujanpur Tihra, in district Hamirpur today, Sukhu said, "The children should utilise their ability to overcome the challenges of life with determination and self-belief to achieve success."

Sukhu paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Samarak at Sainik School at Sujanpur Tihra, in district Hamirpur on Sunday, said a press release.

He said that schools were the temples of learning and the treasure house of knowledge which teaches us to face the day-to-day challenges along with instilling in us a sense of responsibility and discipline.

He also emphasized the need to develop skills and shape one's career according to the challenges and requirements in this fast-changing world. By developing essential skills students can prepare themselves to face these challenges head-on and embrace them and take advantage of the opportunities which come their way, he said, adding that the students can create a successful future for themselves by adhering to the moral values and discipline in life.

The Chief Minister also praised the school for providing admission to girls in this institute.

The principal of the school, Capt. Manoj Kumar Mahawar, presented several demands of the school to the Chief Minister, who assured him of considering them sympathetically and taking them up with the Union defence Ministry. The principal also shared the school's distinguished achievements with the Chief Minister.

Present on the occasion were local MLA, Rajendra Rana, MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ashish Sharma, Suresh Kumar, Political Advisor to Chief Minister, Sunil Sharma, Kangra Cooperative Bank Chairman, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former CPS Sohan Lal Thakur, Congress leader Pushpinder Verma amongst others. (ANI)

