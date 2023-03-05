Delhi, March 5: The latest notification on Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Indian Air Force. Candidates can apply online from the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 from the official website of IAF Agniveer agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The application process for Agniveer Vayu 2023 will start from March 17, 2023 and the last date to apply is March 31, 2023. The IAF Agniveer Examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on 25th May, 2023. Indian Army Organises Agniveer Recruitment Registration Drive for Youth in Kashmir.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

To be eligible to apply, candidates must have been born between December 26, 2002, and June 26, 2006, both dates inclusive. If a candidate passes all stages of the selection process, the maximum age as of the enrollment date should be 21 years. Agniveer Recruitment Process Changed by Indian Army, Aspirants to Sit For Online Entrance Test First.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The eligibility criteria for Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 are as follows:

Eligibility for Science Subject

One needs to have completed 10+2 Intermediate with Mathematics, Physics, and English, and scored at least 50% marks in each subject, including English. Alternatively, the candidate can have a 3-year diploma in Engineering with at least 50% marks and 50% marks in English in the diploma course, or a 2-year vocation course with Physics and Math as non-vocational subjects from any recognized board, and at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Eligibility For Subjects Besides Science

One needs to have completed 10+2 Intermediate with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English, or a 2-year vocational course with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Only unmarried male and female candidates will be accepted as Agniveervayu. They will also be required to voluntarily sign an agreement not to marry during the four-year engagement period. Female candidates must also agree not to become pregnant during the engagement period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2023 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).