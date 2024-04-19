Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Congress Party on Friday organised a day-long meeting to plan strategies for Mandi Parliamentary Constituency.

The senior leaders including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State Party President Pratibha Singh, party's candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh and other senior leaders gathered at the party state headquarters in Shimla.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: People Across India Are Voting for NDA in Record Numbers, Says PM Narendra Modi As First Phase of General Polls Ends.

The Congress is hopeful to win all four parliamentary constituencies and six Assembly by-elections in the state.

"The Congress party is already in the field today. We have organised this meeting for the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, the honourable Chief Minister will direct all the party workers to get into the field to make Congress party win. We shall start our campaign soon for the party. Today this meeting is for the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency and tomorrow we have scheduled another meeting for the Shimla segment.

Also Read | Paris Tests AI Surveillance Ahead of Olympics.

"We shall very soon finalize the candidates for by-elections and the remaining two Parliament constituencies," said HPCC President Pratibha Singh.

The Congress party's candidate from Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, Vikramaditya Singh said that the party will go to the public on developmental issues.

He also said that apart from development and local issues the elections would be fought on the issue of protection of Sanatana Dharma in the state.

Accusing the BJP's Mandir candidate, Kangana Ranaut, of making false promises, he claimed that the food she eats goes against the principles of Sanatana Dharma and the cultural values of Devbhoomi.

"Today the chief minister, state party chief, senior leaders of the party and workers from Mandi parliamentary constituency have assembled here for a meeting and we shall plan strategies for the elections. I would like to thank the party for giving me this responsibility and I would fulfill it by playing on the front foot. We shall take up the development issues, especially during the disaster. These issues would be taken to the people of the state. The BJP has been anti-employee, and the former chief minister was against OPS (Old Pension Scheme). It could be a hot seat in your view, but it is my home people, and my responsibility," said Vikramaditya Singh."The BJP has insulted the Sanatan Dharma and the deities of Mandi parliamentary constituency. The candidate of BJP has been promoting the food which is against Sanatan Dharma, she has been attacking the Sanatani. The RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad should also see to this. We shall go to public on the issues of development but at the same time, protecting the Sanatan Dharma is our responsibility. I would appeal to all the people of RSS including the Chief Mohan Bhagwat ji that there is a need to protect the Sanatani," he said.

Notably, in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, the Bhartiya Janata Party has pitted actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on June 1, in the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)