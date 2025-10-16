Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): In a significant show of solidarity, around 40 Dalit organisations from across Himachal Pradesh came together in the state capital for a state-level convention on caste-based oppression and Dalit rights on Thursday, held at Kalibari Hall, Shimla.

The convention marked a landmark initiative, aiming to bring together diverse Dalit and Scheduled Caste (SC) organisations under a single umbrella to counter rising incidents of caste-based discrimination and social injustice in the state.

"Our sole aim is to create a large and inclusive platform where all Dalit organisations and oppressed communities can unite. Whether it's one individual or an entire community facing discrimination, everyone will find space here to raise their voice. Himachal, once known for its literacy and progressive values, now faces shameful incidents of caste violence and untouchability. This unity is the first step toward ending that", said Ashish Kumar, Convenor of Joint Dalit Morcha.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the forum's primary objective is to end caste-based oppression, untouchability, and discrimination in both Himachal Pradesh and the country at large. He emphasised that instead of remaining fragmented along caste or community lines, all Dalit and progressive groups must come together to form a collective resistance.

He further announced that the state-level convention would be followed by similar meetings at the district, block, and panchayat levels, ultimately reaching the village level to spread awareness and promote scientific thinking among the people. "This movement will continue throughout the month to foster awareness against casteism and promote an egalitarian mindset essential for a civilised society," Kumar said.

Participants expressed concern over recent incidents of caste violence in Himachal, including the suicide of a 12-year-old boy in Rohru allegedly due to caste discrimination and other instances of sexual assault and social exclusion. "These incidents not only tarnish the image of the Dalit community but also bring shame to Himachal Pradesh as a whole," speakers said.

Calling Dalit identity a symbol of progressive struggle rather than a caste label, speakers underlined that the fight against oppression must be joined by intellectuals, women's groups, and human rights defenders from all backgrounds. "Caste-based violence is not only an attack on one community--it is an attack on the very idea of equality and humanity," the speakers noted.

The convention concluded with a unanimous call to build a united Joint Dalit Front in Himachal Pradesh, which will act as an umbrella body for all Dalit and allied social organisations. A decision on the name, structure, and action plan of the front is expected to be finalised by this evening. (ANI)

