Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Following Turkey's open support for Pakistan amid recent tensions between India and its neighbour, farmer organisations across Himachal Pradesh have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the import of apples from Turkey and enforce strict import duties and quality standards on apples coming from other countries.

This move also comes in response to the sharp increase in subsidized, cheap foreign apples flooding Indian markets, which local farmer bodies say is crippling the domestic apple economy, especially in Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, the Himalayan Apple Growers Society, the Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch and other farmer groups highlighted how the country's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' missions are being undermined by uncontrolled imports.

"Under your leadership, 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have instilled a new sense of self-reliance. However, the continued and increasing import of apples, particularly from Turkey, is pushing our mountain farmers into a deep economic crisis," the letter reads.

The letter noted that over 13 lakh families depend on apple cultivation for their livelihoods across the three Himalayan states, 4 lakh in Himachal, 8 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir, and 1 lakh in Uttarakhand. The practice is not only an economic lifeline but also intertwined with the socio-cultural identity and traditional rural economy of the region.

According to the farmer organisations, Turkey's apple exports to India have exploded over the past decade.

They say it was 205 tons in 2015-16, in 2023-24 it increased to over 1,20,000 tons.

The value of apple imports from Turkey has experienced significant growth. According to the data shared in the letter, apple imports were valued at Rs 563 crore in 2021-22. This increased to Rs 739 crore in 2022-23 and rose further to Rs 821 crore in the latest figures for 2023-24.

"This aggressive increase has created an oversupply of cheap and subsidised apples in the Indian market, pushing out locally grown apples and severely impacting domestic growers' incomes and market share," the letter stated.

The farmers' organisation have collectively placed the demand of immediate and complete ban on apple imports from Turkey, Enforcement of a Minimum Import Price (MIP) on apples from all countries, Strict phytosanitary and quality standards for imported apples, A special horticulture protection policy for Himalayan states, including price stabilization, storage, and marketing support and Direct income support or Minimum Support Price (MSP) for apple growers.

"This is not just an economic issue but one of dignity, self-reliance, and rural identity," the letter emphasises. "Without timely government intervention, traditional apple-growing regions face a bleak future."

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Chauhan, Co-convener of the Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch (Joint Fourm of Farmer organisations) and President of the states Seb Avm Fal Utpadak Sangh, voiced strong concerns about India becoming a dumping ground for foreign agricultural products.

"Agricultural produce from multiple countries is being dumped in India, especially apples from Turkey, US, Iran, Iraq, and others. This is creating a severe crisis in our domestic horticulture, especially in Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Chauhan added that 123,000 metric tons of apples were imported from Turkey last year, exceeding Himachal Pradesh's annual production.

The US exported 2,30,000 metric tons to India. Iran, exploiting SAFTA provisions, is also flooding Indian markets with cheap apples routed through third countries.

"Why can't import duties on apples be raised to 100 per cent, just like they are for tea and coffee? If done, the minimum cost per kg would rise to Rs 100, discouraging illegal and cheap imports," Chauhan argued.

Himachal Pradesh has 11 lakh hectares under cultivation, with 2 lakh hectares under fruit crops, half of which are dedicated to apples. The state produces about 5.5 lakh metric tons of apples annually, generating Rs 5500-6000 crore in revenue. With rising input costs for packaging, transport, and orchard maintenance, the lack of a support system has left growers vulnerable.

Farmer organisations also criticised the withdrawal of the Market Intervention Scheme, which earlier allowed states to procure apples at a base price.

Chauhan also questioned why India cannot raise import duties on apples to protect the apple growers of the country when Japan can levy 300-1000 per cent duties on rice.

"If Japan can impose a 300 to 1000 per cent import duty on rice to protect its farmers, why can't India raise duties on apples?" Chauhan asked. "Our government imposes 105 per cent import duty on tea and coffee. But apple growers get no such protection, despite millions depending on it for their livelihood," he questioned.

Citing the recent visit of US Vice President JD Vence and the expected trade agreements with the US, farmer groups have demanded transparency in negotiations, especially if duties on Washington apples are being reduced. They warned that government subsidies abroad, combined with reduced import duties in India, are killing the domestic apple market.

Sanjay Chauhan stated that if the government does not act, the farmers' movement will intensify.

"If the government cannot ban imports, it must impose at least 100 per cent import duty. We will approach the Governor to forward our memorandum to the Prime Minister, launch a poster campaign, and intensify our protest. This is about our livelihood, our dignity, and our future," Chauhan added further.Farmer unions have vowed to continue their agitation until concrete action is taken to protect India's apple-growing regions from economic collapse. (ANI)

