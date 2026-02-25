Kohima, February 25: The Nagaland State Lottery Department is conducting the highly anticipated Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery draw for the evening of February 25. Thousands of participants across the region will tune in at 8:00 PM to check the winning numbers for the life-changing jackpot of INR 1 crore. Held under the strict supervision of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the draw continues to be a cornerstone of the state's popular legal gaming culture, known for its transparency and substantial prize pool. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery of today.

The top prize for today's draw is a staggering IN 1 crore, which will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. For an affordable entry price of just INR 6, the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery offers several tiers of rewards, making it accessible to a wide demographic of hopeful winners. The live draw will begin at 8 PM, with the results declared once the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery's live draw is completed. Did you know the live draw of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday is conducted in Kohima? Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 25 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Dream Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players must remember that the results of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery will be published on the official "Lottery Sambad" website and local gazettes. The results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery draw are also made available in PDF format. Lottery enthusiasts can head to websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify the winning numbers of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 25, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

To get the latest updates about the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery results, players can watch the online telecast of the Nagaland lottery provided above. Winners of Nagaland Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery are urged to cross-verify their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Government Gazette to ensure accuracy before proceeding with any claims. Trending keywords used by the Nagaland lottery players include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Dream Wednesday Result", "Lottery Sambad 25.02.2026", "Nagaland Lottery 8 PM Winning Number", "Dear Dream Wednesday", and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

