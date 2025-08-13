Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Farmers and workers across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday joined a nationwide protest called by the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, voicing their opposition to anti-farming and neo-liberal economic policies, the Centre's trade decisions, and local land eviction drives.

The protest in Shimla was organised at four designated spots and was marked by symbolic demonstrations and the submission of memorandums to authorities.

Speaking to ANI, Sohan Singh Thakur, President of the Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers' Association, said that apart from the tariff expected to be imposed on farming products, there is also the issue of land eviction.

"This protest has been held as part of a national call against the anti-farmer and anti-horticulturist policies that are being implemented in the country. In Himachal Pradesh, the local issues--especially the eviction of farmers in the name of land acquisition have also compelled us to demonstrate. Similar protests are being organised across the entire state and nationwide," he said.

Thakur alleged that the state government's handling of land disputes, particularly in cases where the High Court had not ordered the felling of trees or the eviction of residents, was "careless and anti-farmer."

"In January, the High Court gave a judgment that contained no direction for eviction or tree felling. Yet, evictions are being carried out. The Chief Minister had joined our protest in Uttar Test and promised action within the month. But so far, our demands have been ignored. Even the Advocate General failed to adequately present the farmers' case in court. This is a clear example of the state government's dual policy offering sympathy during protests, but opposing farmers during implementation," Sohan Singh Thakur said.

The Apple Growers' Association, Thakur said, is now preparing to challenge the recent deletion of Section 163-A of the Himachal Pradesh Land and Revenue Act done after 23 years before the Supreme Court.

The protest also targeted the Union government's stand on agricultural imports. Thakur demanded a 100 per cent import duty on all agricultural products to protect domestic producers.

"We demand that the import duty on all agricultural products be raised to 100%. This is necessary to counter the ongoing assault on agricultural and dairy production in the country. The recent visit of the US Vice President to India has led to drafts and policies that favour American trade interests, and the government appears to be bowing before the US. This nationwide protest is against such policies," he said.

He alleged that recent import policies, especially in edible oils, were benefiting big corporate houses.

"If the government takes a decision in favour of farmers on tariffs, we will welcome it. But our fear is that future decisions may be guided by the interests of industrial houses rather than farmers. Import decisions must be in the national and state interest and in favour of farmers. We expect the government to act accordingly," Thakur added.

The association also cited several recent eviction cases as examples of injustice, among them the case of a young farmer, Naresh, whose parents died in a landslide two decades ago. Land had been allotted to the family by the local SDM for building a house, but it has now been declared an encroachment, and Naresh has been evicted.

"Such actions are displacing Dalit and poor families in places like Rohru and elsewhere. The Apple Growers' Association and the Kisan Sabha will fight these cases legally and will also confront the state machinery directly if needed," Thakur warned.

The protest in Shimla is part of a larger mobilisation where farmers' organisations across India are pressing for stronger protection against foreign imports, fair pricing, and the prevention of forced land acquisition. (ANI)

