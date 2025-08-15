Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): A life-threatening situation unfolded in the remote heights of Kinnaur when a sudden flash flood in Hojjo Nallah near Rishi Dogri trapped four people on the far side of the torrent.

According to a release, the incident, reported by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), occurred on 13 August, but the surge in water levels was recorded at 1410 hrs the next day, turning the stream into a roaring, impassable barrier.

The Indian Army was first on the scene, launching a rescue under punishing conditions - unstable terrain, fierce water currents, and relentless weather. With the situation growing more perilous by the minute, a specialist team from the 14th Battalion, NDRF, led by Inspector Neeraj Bharati, was called in.

In a display of skill and precision, the joint team used a rope throw gun to span the turbulent waters. An NDRF rescuer then crossed the torrent using the rope system, enabling the safe evacuation of all four stranded individuals.

Deputy Commandant Dharmender Thakur,14th Battalion, NDRF, praised the mission as "a remarkable example of coordination, courage, and commitment under extreme conditions."

The rescued victims were brought to a secure location, ending an operation that underscored the life-saving readiness of India's disaster response forces. (ANI)

