Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi on Friday said that the state is fully prepared for internal security and that the current situation along the Indo-China border in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti remains peaceful.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Negi said that the state is ready for internal security. "Himachal Pradesh is ready for internal security."

He added that while the state does not share a direct border with Pakistan, some districts like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti border China, and currently, there is no tension in those regions.

"Everything is peaceful. We hope it remains peaceful in the future as well," he said.

Negi noted that all small hydro power projects in Kinnaur district have security deployed, and arrangements for their protection have been made.

"We do not have many large dams in Himachal. The only major dam is Bhakra. In Kinnaur, there are several small hydro power projects which naturally require protection," he said.

While referring to recent developments along the Pakistan border, Negi expressed concern over the casualties reported there. "Given the recent incidents along the Pakistan border, it is natural to feel alarmed. The casualties reported are worrying. We will know in the coming days what kind of situation develops and to what extent the set targets can be achieved," he said.

He further emphasized that although Himachal does not share a direct boundary with Pakistan, its proximity to the China border requires caution.

"If we look at the China border, especially our Kinnaur region, not a single untoward incident has taken place till date. We hope that no such incident happens in the future either," he said.

"Unlike the disputes China has raised in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, no such issues have emerged on our side in Himachal Pradesh so far." Negi added.

He said the state government is serious about internal security, and that all state and district-level officials have been directed to stay alert. "Instructions have been issued to all officials to remain vigilant. The security of the borders is under the Centre's jurisdiction, and central forces are doing their job," he said.

He said that under his leadership a review of Cabinet Decisions was taken today in Shimla.

In addition to security concerns, Jagat Singh Negi also spoke about the review of government decisions taken over the past two years. He said that a Cabinet Sub-Committee was formed to oversee the implementation of these decisions.

"Today, Sports and AYUSH Minister Yadvindra Goma and I held a meeting with officials to review how many of the Cabinet decisions have been implemented," said Negi.

He revealed that a total of 831 Cabinet decisions were reviewed, and out of these, only 42 decisions are yet to be implemented.

"These 42 pending decisions belong to various departments such as Jal Shakti, Rural Development, and a few others. These departments have been given a one-month deadline to implement them," Negi stated. (ANI)

