Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): In response to the Himachal Pradesh High Court's directive to remove unauthorised encroachments on forest land, the state government has formed a sub-cabinet committee to review the issue.

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss the various aspects of encroachment on government land.

While speaking to the media, Negi explained the various forms of encroachments on forest land. He pointed out that encroachment is not a uniform issue, as different policies have been adopted over time. He also said that the state government has decided to take up their viewpoint in the apex court of the country.

"Encroachments exist in many forms. In 2002, the then-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government introduced a policy to regulate certain encroachments. Many cases involve people who have been living on government land for a long time. Some date back to 1952, when a government notification categorised wastelands as forest land. After the implementation of the Forest Conservation Act in 1980 and the Supreme Court's strict directives in the Godavarman case of 1996, this law was enforced more rigorously," said Negi.

Minister Negi emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is largely covered by forest land, and the classification of land remains a contentious issue. Some land was initially classified under the Land Ceiling Act and Village Common Land was later categorised as forest land. The government aims to file a petition before the Supreme Court to address this matter.

"We have decided to approach the Supreme Court regarding the classification of land under the 1952 notification and the 1947 Forest Act. The settlement process required to determine which land should be considered forest land and which should not have been carried out properly. We will request the Supreme Court to allow the classification and settlement of forest land according to the 1947 Act," he added.

The committee also deliberated on the eviction orders issued by the High Court, which have raised concerns about people who have been living on forest land for decades. Minister Negi acknowledged the issue and assured that the government is examining possible relief measures.

"Many people have been residing on forest land for generations. The High Court has ordered their eviction, and we are reviewing how relief can be provided. The previous committee even proposed an amendment to the Forest Conservation Act to allow land transfers for those affected by natural calamities, Negi added.

There are approximately 1.5 lakh cases where individuals submitted affidavits in 2002, acknowledging encroachments on government land. Additionally, thousands of cases involve unauthorised land occupation during settlement processes. Minister Negi also referenced the Godavarman case, in which the Supreme Court monitors forest land across multiple states, including Himachal Pradesh.

Negi further added, "In the Godavarman case, many states are involved. The Supreme Court has closely monitored Himachal Pradesh's Green Felling case. Additionally, restrictions were imposed on granting community land under FRA 32. Later, the Supreme Court lifted this restriction, allowing community land allocation under the act."

The Himachal Pradesh government has committed to responsible forest management, ensuring that only dry trees are used for timber distribution, rather than allowing unrestricted green felling.

The government is prioritising landless and homeless individuals, ensuring they receive support. Minister Negi explained that special provisions are being considered for orchardists whose farms were completely destroyed in natural calamities.

"We have prioritised those who do not own even a single biswa (small land unit) of land. Some orchardists have lost their entire farms, and we are considering giving them land in exchange. Additionally, those who own less than five or ten bighas of land will also be prioritised," he said.

A significant legal challenge is that most land in Himachal Pradesh is classified as forest land, making it difficult for the state government to take independent action due to central laws like the Forest Conservation Act.

"Most land in Himachal Pradesh is categorised as forest land, including barren and uncultivated lands. We cannot remove land from the Forest Conservation Act without approval from the central government. The Supreme Court has issued strict eviction orders in certain cases, but some individuals have obtained temporary relief through court stays," he added further.

On the issue of alleged recruitment irregularities in the state assembly, Jagat Singh Negi dismissed the BJP's accusations and called for an unbiased investigation.

"I have not reviewed the details yet, but BJP only focuses on making allegations. During their tenure, they appointed individuals in universities based solely on their ideology. Any wrongdoing should be investigated, regardless of the party involved," Minister Negi added.

On the environmental front, Minister Jagat Singh Negi addressed concerns regarding pollution caused by the burning of pruning waste from orchards. He stated that this process cannot be compared to large-scale stubble-burning methods.

"The burning of pruning waste follows scientific methods, unlike old practices where entire materials were set ablaze. So far, it has not become a major environmental concern. However, we remain vigilant about climate change effects on plantation health, especially as soil moisture levels continue to decline," he added further. (ANI)

