Shimla, Apr 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has vast potential for medical tourism as the state is blessed with immense natural beauty and peaceful and serene environment, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said.

Speaking at the sixth edition of Advantage Healthcare India conference organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi, he said that combining travel with health will benefit travellers and boost the economies of states, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

Also Read | Jerry Springer, Former US Talk Show Legend, Dies at 79.

The rich culture, food, breathtaking valleys, beautiful tourist destinations, temples and monasteries attract domestic and foreign tourists in large numbers and medical tourism can open up vast employment opportunities to local people, therefore, improving the economy of the state, Shandil said.

He lauded the organisers for holding an event aimed at promoting health and wellness and added that the concept of combining travel with health will not only benefit travellers but also boost the economies of states.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Government Clears Way for Construction of New Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters in Delhi.

The two-day event aims to emphasise on creating opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries. It will enable participants to network with peers worldwide, exchange ideas, build contacts and create strong business partnerships.

As many as 125 exhibitors and 500 foreign delegates from 70 countries participated in the conference that concluded on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)