Shima (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): After record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain with thunder in seven districts of the state and heavy rainfall in Kullu.

IMD tweeted, "Light to moderate rain with thunder is expected to occur over a few places in Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today and heavy rainfall is expected in Kullu district."

Earlier, in the wake of devastating heavy rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, IMD issued an orange alert for rain in four states of Himachal Pradesh from July 16 to 17.

IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers from July 16 to 17.

"#OrangeAlert: #HimachalPradesh & #Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 16th to 17th July", it said.

Meanwhile, IMD also issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17.

"Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," a bulletin issued by IMD said.

There is no respite for people in Himachal Pradesh as since June 24, people have been struggling with the problems of long hours of power shedding, water crisis, connectivity etc.

The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, with 117 reported deaths in the state.

According to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority data, "Monsoon has claimed 117 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now 12 people are missing and 121 people have been injured."

Meanwhile, 481 houses have been damaged, besides 3,863 houses partially damaged. 133 shops have been damaged in the state while 1,008 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.

The state has witnessed 53 incidents of landslides in the state besides 41 incidents of flash floods, the data read. (ANI)

