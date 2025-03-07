Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda inaugurated the Amrit Pharmacy at AIIMS Bilaspur on Friday and visited the Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Visuals showed the Union Minister interacting with the beneficiaries of the Jan Aushadhi initiative. He also spoke to the pharmacy faculty and examined the equipment.

Speaking at the inaugural event, JP Nadda said, "I am happy to announce here today that there are 38 departments functioning in AIIMS Bilaspur. AIIMS Bilaspur has 726 operational beds. AIIMS Bilaspur has served around 6 lakh patients in OPD. We have a digital record of everything."

In a post on X, JP Nadda wrote about his visit to AIIMs Bilaspur, "On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, I visited the Jan Aushadhi Pharmacy at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh today, where a Nukkad Natak was presented as part of the celebrations, creatively highlighting the role of affordable generic medicines in reducing healthcare costs and ensuring universal access to essential drugs."

The Union Minister said that the initiative will enhance cancer detection and treatment and eliminate the need for patients to travel long distances for diagnosis.

"Inaugurated PET CT and SPECT CT facilities at AIIMS Bilaspur, the first such facilities in a Government setup in the entire State of Himachal Pradesh. Bringing cutting-edge diagnostic services closer to the people of Himachal Pradesh, this initiative will not only enhance cancer detection and treatment but also eliminate the need for patients to travel long distances for diagnosis," posted Nadda on X.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the government is committed to strengthening cancer care infrastructure and making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for all," his post read. (ANI)

