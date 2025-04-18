Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) In a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on drugs, the Himachal Pradesh Police has dismantled a high-profile inter-state and international drug-trafficking network that had links to Dubai, officials said.

Police have so far arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the network.

On October 27, 2024, police arrested Kuldeep Singh from near the Indora Mod in Kangra district with 262 grams of "chitta" (crude heroin). Subsequently, Rajesh Kumar was arrested from Dharamshala in Kangra district on April 8. Another accused, Raj Kumar alias Sethi, a habitual offender, was arrested from Indora, which led to to a raid on Mohit Singh alias Tony in Punjab's Pathankot.

During the raid, authorities found Rs 4.9 lakh in cash, 67.93 grams of gold, 95.45 grams of silver, two mobile phones and two life-insurance bonds with a total premium of Rs 4.5 lakh.

Police also raided Gagan Sarna's residence in Pathankot and seized Rs 1.15 crore in cash. On Thursday, police arrested Mohit Singh alias Tony.

Till now, police have seized 262 grams of heroin, 92.93 grams of gold, 99.45 grams of silver and Rs 1.19 crore in cash. Additionally, they have also seized two mobile phones, two life insurance bonds, two Hyundai Verna cars and property documents, and frozen bank accounts containing Rs 52.52 lakh.

"Investigations revealed that the accused funnelled drug money into gold, insurance, vehicles and real estate to disguise illicit income. Further links emerged to a 2023 NDPS case involving Vishal, the son of Balvinder Kohli, who was the main accused in a heroin seizure of 131.14 grams and Rs 1.04 crore in cash. Vishal remains absconding despite being granted bail by the Himachal Pradesh High Court," Director General of Police (DGP) Atul verma said.

