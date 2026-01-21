Washington DC [US], January 21 (ANI): Actor Alexander Skarsgard has addressed questions about his sexuality following remarks made while discussing his new film 'Pillion', in which he plays a biker who enters a BDSM relationship with a young man played by Harry Melling, according to E! News.

Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival in October, the True Blood star reflected on the film's plot and his own experiences. "I found that in this case," he said, per Variety, "it's not really relevant what my background is. What I've done in the past, who I've been with--men, women... to me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn't seen portrayed this way--with so much authenticity."

Also Read | Spark Originals Launches 'SparkVision 2026,' India's First Fully AI Film Contest; Check Guidelines, Eligibility, Prize Details.

The 49-year-old's choice of words prompted speculation about his sexuality, which he clarified in a January 20 interview with Variety. "That it resonated with my past?" he said. "It was definitely not an intended statement. I don't know what I was talking about," according to E! News.

"Maybe it has to do with--there's a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor," Skarsgard added. "Maybe it was trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters. And the importance of telling the story like this."

Also Read | 'The 50' House Tour: Inside Farah Khan's Palatial 'Mahal' Set, What To Expect From the New JioHotstar Reality Series – Here's What We Know (Watch Video).

The Emmy winner also discussed how parenthood with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny has changed his approach to work. "I lived on the road," he said. "I love that aspect of the industry--you're a traveling circus. But now, I need to balance that with family life and making sure I can be present for my kid. I can't be as selfish and narcissistic as I was before," according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)