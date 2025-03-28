Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has recommended the name of Sanjeev Kumar, the police security officer (PSO) of former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur, for the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Kumar has been recommended for his bravery during a shooting incident at Thakur's residence during the Holi celebrations, in which he and Thakur sustained injuries. Kumar was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur for treatment.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Council Accepts Breach of Privilege Notice Against Stand-Up Comedian Over 'Traitor' Jibe.

A press statement issued by the office of Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma said Kumar's timely and decisive actions during the challenging situation not only prevented potential harm but also ensured public safety, showcasing the highest standards of bravery and professionalism.

The proposal that his name be considered for the gallantry medal reflects the Himachal Pradesh Police's commitment to recognising and honouring acts of gallantry in policing, the statement said. The department will formally submit the recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further consideration.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025: Amit Shah asserts India is not a 'Dharamshala', security is top priority.

The IPS Association, Himachal Pradesh Chapter also acknowledged Kumar's exceptional bravery and dedication in the line of duty and mentioned that his courageous actions in safeguarding lives during a critical incident have brought immense pride to the police force. The association also contributed Rs 25,000 for his immediate treatment and recovery, reaffirming its commitment to supporting personnel who demonstrate extraordinary valour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)