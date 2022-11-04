Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly Elections in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda held a road show in Shimla on Friday.

As per the visuals, he was welcomed by hundreds of BJP workers.

Earlier on Wednesday, he urged voters to form a BJP government in the state again.

"Mitti Ka Haq Ada Karna Hoga," (People of the state have to pay back to their land), Nadda had said.

The BJP chief was addressing a public rally at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state polls.

Hitting out at former Prime Ministers, Nadda said, "It has been 75 years of independence. Who used to care about us? At that time, Prime Minister used to come here for political tourism in the summer season- never caring about or worrying about the state." "Today, PM Modi stands with you whenever called," he added.

Mentioning the issue of misconceptions spread ahead of elections, Nadda at the rally said, "A web of misconceptions is spread as elections approach. Quite often we get tangled in this web and due to this we divert from the main issues."

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public gathering in the Bhatiyat constituency of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.

Shah emphasised the government's developmental initiatives taken up earlier. "We have set up a medical park in Nalagarh which will give jobs to 10,000 people. We've also built the Atal tunnel that'll promote tourism," he said.

Himachal Pradesh is all set to go to polls on November 12, the results of which will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

