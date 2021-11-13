Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded nine Covid-related deaths on Saturday and 123 cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 3,795 and 2,25,712 respectively, an official said.

The latest deaths include a 38-year-old man.

Five deaths were reported from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one each from Mandi and Kinnaur.

Besides, 137 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 2,20,800, the health official said.

The number of active caseload now stands at 1,100 in the state.

