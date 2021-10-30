Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh on Friday registered 257 new COVID-19 cases, 232 recoveries, and three deaths.

As per the state's health bulletin on COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh has 1,978 active cases. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has reported 2,23,876 positive cases.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

With new recoveries reported in the state, the total recoveries climbed to 2,18,150. The death toll is 3,732.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Kangra district Dr Gurdarshan Gupta informed that in the last one month, 462 school students and 49 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 after the reopening of schools for selected classes from September 27.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"It accounts for 25-30 per cent of the total positive cases during this period. We are worried about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases," he said.

As per the health bulletin, Kangra has 855 active cases of COVID-19, the highest of all districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)