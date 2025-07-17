Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district against state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi's son Vikram Singh and seven others for allegedly burning an effigy of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and raising derogatory slogans.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) district president, Yashwant Singh Negi.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal Used Government Funds to Buy Mobiles Costing Up to INR 1.63 Lakh', Claims Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

The FIR was lodged at the Reckong Peo police station under sections 189(2) and 292 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with unlawful assemblies and public nuisance respectively, state BJP media in-charge Karan Nanda said in a statement.

He said the incident took place on July 13.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP of Carrying Out Fake Propaganda on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal, Says They Are Doing This to Strike Out Names of Genuine Voters From Voters' List.

The complaint alleges that Congress leaders and workers, carrying party flags, gathered at the Reckong Peo chowk without seeking any permission from authorities, burnt an effigy of former chief minister Thakur and raised defamatory slogans like "Jai Ram Murdabad".

"We are also providing you a video clipping of the incident for reference, which shows that the effigy was burnt in front of the police station in full view and in the presence of police personnel, who did not take any action," Yashwant Singh Negi has alleged in the police complaint.

Nanda said the probe in the matter should be concluded at the earliest.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)