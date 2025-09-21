Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Department of AYUSH, Government of Himachal Pradesh, will celebrate Ayurveda Day on September 23 across the state. A series of activities, including outreach health camps, awareness lectures, and public sensitisation programmes will be organised in different districts to spread awareness about the benefits of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine, said a release

The highlight of the celebration will be a one-day conclave, "Ayur Manthan: Ayush in Himachal - A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth", to be held in Shimla. The conclave will be chaired by the AYUSH Minister, Himachal Pradesh, Yadvinder Goma and will bring together senior government officials, subject experts, industry representatives, and community stakeholders.

The purpose of the conclave is to deliberate upon a strategic roadmap for the AYUSH sector, focusing on three key areas: harnessing Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFPs) for the AYUSH drug industry, strengthening Government AYUSH Pharmacies into recognised and trusted brands, and promoting Wellness Tourism in Himachal Pradesh by integrating traditional therapies with the state's natural beauty, the release said.

The Department of AYUSH ( Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) has emphasised that this initiative is not limited to healthcare alone but is aimed at positioning AYUSH as a driver of employment generation, sustainable resource utilisation, and holistic socio-economic growth in the state.

All stakeholders and the public are encouraged to participate in the Ayurveda Day activities and contribute to making Himachal Pradesh a model state in the field of AYUSH. (ANI)

