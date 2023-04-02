Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government is all set to collaborate with the Union government on the "Aroma Mission," a lavender cultivation initiative that has proven to be a boon for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the climatic conditions of several regions in Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, being similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir, the state government aims to replicate the success of this initiative in Himachal Pradesh in a big way.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 9.

This initiative will boost the economy of farmers as well as the state in a big way.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had a telephonic discussion with the Union Minister of State, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, who has assured the state of providing technical support to farmers for the project, during his recent meeting with the Union Minister in New Delhi in the month of January.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Gujarat: Jamnagar Couple Falls Prey to Movie Rating Fraud, Lose Over Rs 1 Crore; One Arrested.

"The initiative has the potential to transform the lives of farmers and with the collaboration of the state and Union government, the "Aroma Mission" could prove to be a game-changer for the farming sector in the region. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has been directed to take up this matter with the concerned Ministry and expedite the process of implementing the project on the ground," Sukhu said.

The state government is planning to adopt modern scientific methods of farming by replacing traditional practices.

To accomplish this, the Himachal Pradesh government is seeking technical support from the Union Government.

The Union Government would also organize orientation programs, and training camps and provide technical support to farmers and horticulturists of the state, enabling them to familiarize themselves with new innovative technologies in the farming sector, improve the quality of their products and generate more income.

Lavender cultivation also known as the purple revolution could prove to be a lucrative option for the farmers of the state, thereby transforming their lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)