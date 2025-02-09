Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): The State government's initiatives to strengthen the rural economy and empower women are showing promising results. Since the launch of the official e-commerce platform Himira by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on January 3, 2025, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, as per a release.

Over 1,050 online orders have already been successfully delivered to customers across Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan which reflected the growing popularity of the products and the platform among the people nationwide, the release stated.

With integration into e-commerce, products crafted by women of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are now automatically listed on platforms like Paytm and Mystore, making them accessible to buyers across the country. This initiative is bringing the richness and diversity of rural Himachal's craftsmanship to every corner of India.

Sukhu stated, "Through this digital platform, nearly 30,000 SHG women across the state have gained direct access to livelihood opportunities that were previously not accessible. The website features a diverse range of nearly 30 products, from hand-woven Himachali textiles to pure and natural food items."

The Chief Minister said that the present state government was formulating policies that aligned with the culture and environment of the state, with a strong focus on strengthening the rural economy and promoting self-employment opportunities for the local residents.

He added, "I am gifting Himira products to Union Ministers and other dignitaries."

Women associated with SHGs are enthusiastic about the government's initiative to enhance market access through the e-platform. SHGs across the state have welcomed this step wholeheartedly.

Joining the Sainath SHG has been life-changing for Jaswinder Kaur from Nalagarh of Solan district.

With financial support and Rs 60,000 loan for livestock and non-farming activities, she ventured into producing cow dung products. Her monthly income, once a mere Rs 1,000 has now soared to Rs 20,000.

She expressed gratitude to the government for providing this opportunity and platform where she can excel her skills and earn a livelihood at the same time.

She said, "Prior to this, my monthly income barely covered school fees of her children but now I can support my children's education and invest in our future by selling livestock and cow dung products through this platform. The skills I gained from SHG have truly changed our lives", she said.

Megha Devi from Sullah of Kangra district has a similar story to tell. After getting associated with Shree Ganesh SHG, she started a small enterprise in Dona-Pattal (leaf plate making). Her monthly income has increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. Once she was solely dependent on her husband's income, but now her financial situation has transformed.

Megha says, "Transforming my passion into livelihood has been a journey of resilience and growth. With every sale from my retail shop and each pattal I create, I see not just profit but the dreams of my children coming to life."

In Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti district, Rigzin Chhoedan found a new opportunity through Kangla Berry SHG. Engaged in agriculture, livestock rearing, handicrafts and handlooms, her monthly income has surged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 25,000. Now she plans to expand her venture and explore new opportunities in rural markets.

She says, "It's incredible how learning new skills has changed not my earnings but my entire outlook on life."

Anita Devi of Jhamiyat village of Hamirpur district was initially dependent on a private IT job and was earning mere Rs 5,000 per month. Her journey with SHG began with basic savings and through NRLM training in mushroom cultivation, her monthly earning has risen gradually to Rs 20,000.

She shares, "Through hard work and the support of my Group and the state government, I turned my small savings into a thriving business. Now, I not only support my family but also empower others to believe in their potential." (ANI)

