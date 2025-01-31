Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): As the Union Government prepares to present the upcoming budget, people from different industries and fields in Himachal Pradesh have diverse expectations. While common citizens and young aspirants look forward to better facilities and opportunities, farmers and orchardists are hoping for increased subsidies on fertilizers and other essential resources. Meanwhile, tourism industry stakeholders are seeking a special package to boost tourism in the state.

Resident of Shimla, Vivek Mohan voiced scepticism regarding the budget's impact on Himachal Pradesh. He noted the state's unique topographical challenges, emphasising that development here costs significantly more than in the plains.

"Every year, the Union Budget arrives, and this is the eighth time. Economists and government officials know best what to include and what not. But expectations exist, just like in a household budget. I am not sure how beneficial the much-talked-about Bilaspur-Leh railway project will be for the people here. Development in Himachal requires more resources--what costs Rs 4 in the plains costs Rs 40 here. The real question is: does the Union Government consider our state's worth and allocate the budget accordingly?" said Vivek Mohan.

Vivek Mohan also highlighted concerns about the declining number of tourists due to the lack of snowfall and the administration's failure to proactively boost tourism.

"This year, the Kumbh Mela and the absence of snowfall have significantly affected tourism in Himachal. The tourism department seems to be doing nothing except relying on the weather department's forecasts. I always try to be practical, but I don't have high hopes for this budget. It remains to be seen if anything significant will come out of it," Vivek Mohan a resident.

Students and young job aspirants are looking forward to budgetary provisions that could lead to increased employment opportunities and improved education facilities.

Bhanu Sharma, a local student preparing for competitive exams, emphasized the need for job creation and educational subsidies.

"More government job postings should be created so that opportunities are available for all sections of society. Young people need employment resources. Additionally, subsidies on education loans are crucial. Coaching centres are mushrooming, and students are being financially exploited. The pressure is immense, and the budget should make special provisions to support students like us," said Bhanu Sharma, a local student.

Farmers and apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are particularly focused on agricultural subsidies and import duties on foreign apples. They are urging the government to ensure that imported apples do not undercut the local produce.

Anant Ram, an apple orchardist from Shimla, emphasized the need for better support systems.

"Fertilizers and other essential farming resources should come with subsidies. At the same time, the import of foreign apples should be restricted, and more preference should be given to our local produce. In the last budget, our expectations were not met, but we still hope for better provisions this time," said Anant Ram, an apple farmer.

Pritam Thakur, an apple farmer from Kullu, echoed similar concerns, stressing the financial burden on farmers due to rising costs.

"There should be stricter regulations on apple imports so that our domestic produce remains competitive. The GST on fertilizers should also be reduced. Our income is decreasing, while costs are rising. Moreover, water supply schemes exist, but there are no effective irrigation projects to support changing farming techniques. We need better support for irrigation and modern farming methods. If import duties on apples from Afghanistan and other countries increase, our local produce will get better market value," said an apple farmer Pritam Thakur.

Tourism is a crucial part of Himachal Pradesh's economy, but many believe that the state's tourism industry is overly dependent on weather conditions. Stakeholders are urging the government to introduce infrastructure projects that make tourism sustainable throughout the year.

Local tourism entrepreneur Vijay Dhiman highlighted the need for investment in infrastructure.

"Tourism in Himachal should be promoted beyond just seasonal attractions. Right now, our industry is completely dependent on snowfall. This year, since there was no snow, tourists have chosen other destinations like the Kumbh Mela. The lack of infrastructure is a major reason why tourism is not growing as expected. If the central budget allocates funds for better tourism facilities, it will attract more visitors," said Vijay Dhiman, a local travel business operator.

He also stressed the need for affordable flight connectivity.

"Flight fares to Himachal Pradesh should be reduced so that common people can afford to visit. Destinations like Manali and Dalhousie are popular, but high airfare keeps many tourists away. If flight rates are lowered, tourism will receive a major boost. Let's see what the budget brings for the tourism sector," Dhiman added.

The people of Himachal Pradesh have pinned their hopes on the Union Budget, expecting it to address key issues across different sectors. While some remain sceptical, others believe that necessary reforms in agriculture, employment, and tourism could transform the state's economy. It remains to be seen how much attention Himachal Pradesh will receive in the upcoming budget and whether it will meet the expectations of its citizens. (ANI)

