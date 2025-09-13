Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of an unforgiving monsoon, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday confirming massive disruption to public utilities across the state.

As of 10:00 am on September 13, a total of 574 roads remain blocked, 389 distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 333 water supply schemes are out of order following fresh spells of rain and landslides in the last 24 hours.

The SDMA also reported that the cumulative death toll from this year's monsoon has reached 386 since June 20. Of these, 218 deaths are directly attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, house collapses and drowning, while 168 deaths occurred in road accidents, which spiked sharply due to slippery conditions and damaged hill highways.

District-wise, Kullu and Mandi are among the worst-hit in terms of road blockages, with 174 and 166 routes disrupted, respectively. In Shimla district, 48 roads remain closed, while Kangra reported 45, Chamba 44 and Sirmaur 28. Major national highways have also been hit -- including stretches of NH-03 (Manali-Keylong), NH-305 (Anni-Jalori) and NH-503A (Una region) -- cutting off connectivity to high-altitude valleys and tourist hubs.

On the power front, Kullu alone accounted for 138 DTR disruptions, while Kangra reported 176 and Mandi 64, plunging many rural belts into darkness. Water supply has been hit hardest in Shimla (73 schemes disrupted), Mandi (52) and Chamba (21), leaving households dependent on tanker services.

Authorities said restoration work is ongoing on a war footing, with Public Works Department (PWD), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and Jal Shakti Department teams deployed across affected districts. However, continuous rainfall and fresh landslides are hampering progress.

The SDMA has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially on hill roads prone to cave-ins and rolling boulders. Officials also warned of heightened risks in the coming days as monsoon activity is expected to remain active until mid-September. (ANI)

