Himachal Pradesh [India], August 3 (ANI): Amid ongoing monsoon-induced calamities across Himachal Pradesh, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) released its latest landslide monitoring report on Sunday, highlighting risk levels across 22 locations in districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan, based on real-time monitoring inputs.

According to the report, two locations, Baldun in Nurpur (Kangra) and Dakshi in Solan, have been classified under 'High' landslide risk. At the same time, the majority of other zones have been recorded under 'Moderate' risk.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rains To Lash Several Parts of State in Coming Weeks, IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts.

In Kangra district, Baldun (Nurpur) is marked as High risk; Dharamshala and Colony are reported as Moderate risk. Solan district: Both Dagshai and Dakshi are under active surveillance; Dakshi is flagged as High risk.

In Mandi district, a significant cluster of monitoring stations, including the Griffon Peak series (1-6, 8-10), Sanarli-2, Tattapani, and Vishwakarma Temple, is reporting a Moderate risk. One site, Godha Farm 2, is marked as "Not Working."

Also Read | India Post To Merge Registered Post With Speed Post From September 1, Retiring Its Iconic Postal Service After Decades: What It Means for You.

In Shimla, the Jutogh area continues to report Moderate risk, with monitoring functional. One critical site near Vishwakarma Temple in Mandi is operating without a landslide monitoring system. It is currently being assessed based on weather data predictions alone, highlighting potential gaps in real-time monitoring infrastructure.

The SDMA confirmed that all functional monitoring units are currently operational except for the one mentioned above.

Local administrations have been alerted, and precautionary advisories are expected to follow depending on evolving weather patterns.

This comprehensive landslide risk mapping comes as Himachal Pradesh reels under heavy monsoon rains, with concurrent flooding, infrastructure collapse, and increasing fatalities.

Meanwhile, relentless monsoon rains were reported on July 31, which caused widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh, crippling infrastructure and claiming lives.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 301 roads remain blocked, 436 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 254 water supply schemes have been hit as of 10:00 AM on July 31.

The ongoing monsoon season, which began on June 20, has so far led to 170 human fatalities, with 94 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, while 76 people have died in road accidents, according to a cumulative report from the SEOC. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)