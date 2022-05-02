Dharamshala, May 2: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said the state will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) soon. Chief Minister Thakur reached Kangra for a two-day visit. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gave him a warm welcome at the airport. "We will do it (UCC) soon.

The situation in Himachal is different from other states and it will not harm Muslim society. I think everyone especially Muslim women will welcome this step. They will have a healthy family life to live and it will be beneficial for them," Thakur told ANI here.

Last month, Thakur had said the implementation of UCC is not ruled out and "a decision will be taken after examining it". He had said officials were examining it and no decision will be taken in a hurry. A debate over the uniform civil code has sparked in several states in the country. Himachal Pradesh: Amid Heatwave, Shimla Receives Light Rainfall (Watch Video).

Recently Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue. Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh has said a "high-powered" expert committee will be formed to prepare a draft of the uniform civil code for the state.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed the uniform civil code 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Central governments to divert attention from inflation, economy and rising unemployment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)