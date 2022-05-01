After several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on May 1, Himachal Pradesh too received rains. On Sunday evening, Shimla received light rainfall thereby bringing citizens some respite from the heat.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Shimla received light rainfall earlier this evening, bringing some respite from the heat. pic.twitter.com/2wnFehOczn — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)