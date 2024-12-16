Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Frustration among unemployed youth boiled over onto the streets of Shimla on Monday as they staged a massive protest against the government's "anti-youth policies." The demonstration began outside the state library, where a large group of young people voiced their discontent, before moving to the Shimla DC office.

The protesters raised slogans and held placards demanding immediate action to address the state's unemployment crisis. They warned the government of a state-wide mass movement if their demands were ignored.

The youth announced plans for an intensified protest on December 19, intending to "gherao" the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala during the Winter Session. They have called on unemployed individuals from all districts of the state to join the assembly siege as a show of collective dissent.

Balakrishna, state president of the Himachal Pradesh Unemployed Youth Association, accused the government of failing to fulfil its promises of job creation and criticised its over-reliance on outsourcing policies.

"What you are witnessing today is a protest against the wrong policies of the Himachal Pradesh government. Over the past two years, the government has outsourced around 13,000 jobs, and there are already 45,000 outsourced workers employed in various sectors," he said.

He highlighted the disparity between the promises made by the ruling Congress government before coming to power and the current situation. "The government had promised employment for 5,00,000 youth, but only 30,000 jobs have been provided so far. They also assured 2,00,000 government jobs in two years, yet nothing significant has been achieved. Instead, they introduced flawed schemes like the guest teacher policy. The focus should be on providing permanent government jobs, not temporary solutions," Balakrishna stated.

Balakrishna also raised concerns about unfilled positions in Himachal Pradesh University and the broader unemployment scenario. "258 posts were sanctioned in Himachal Pradesh University, but recruitment has not yet begun. Information received through RTI indicates that 8,70,000 unemployed youth are registered with employment exchanges in the state, while many more remain unregistered. This number reflects the alarming scale of the unemployment crisis," he added.

He warned that if the government continued to ignore their demands, the protests would escalate, with the Winter Session protest marking just the beginning of a larger movement.

Students Take a Stand: "We Demand Job Security"

Aditi, a student participating in the protest, expressed concerns shared by many who struggle to find stable employment despite years of preparation and education. "The protest we see today is led by students from Himachal University and the state library against the new guest teacher policy. The jobs being provided under this policy are not transparent, and the system has failed to ensure fair employment," she said.

Aditi criticised the insecurity caused by temporary employment policies. "Many students stay here even during holidays to prepare for government jobs, but there is no job security. We demand permanent employment opportunities and the withdrawal of the guest teacher policy. If our demands are not met, we will escalate our protests to other parts of the state as well," she added.

The protesters argue that outsourcing and temporary policies are exacerbating the unemployment problem in the state. "In Himachal Pradesh, 13,000 outsourced jobs have been added in the last two years, and there are already 45,000 outsourced workers in various roles. These policies are a stopgap measure that does not address the long-term employment needs of the state," said Balakrishna.

The students and unemployed youth have criticised the government for failing to introduce transparent and inclusive recruitment processes. They have also called for immediate notifications for Class 4 recruitments through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The upcoming gherao of the Assembly on December 19 will be a litmus test for the movement. Protesters are mobilising support from all districts of the state, urging unemployed individuals to join the demonstration in Dharamshala.

"The government must address the root cause of unemployment rather than relying on temporary measures. Until then, we will continue to raise our voices," Balakrishna said.

The protest underscores the growing dissatisfaction among the youth, who demand not just jobs but also transparency, security, and dignity in employment opportunities. Whether the government will take decisive action remains to be seen. (ANI)

