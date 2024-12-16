Deoria, December 16: Passengers onboard an express train travelling from Chhapra to Mathura experienced a near-panic situation here on Monday morning when smoke emanated from a coach due to a jammed brake.

The incident occurred on the 22531 Mathura SF Express between Gauri Bazar and Baitalpur railway stations where the train was halted, and the issue was promptly resolved by the guard and driver before it resumed its journey with a delay of about 30 minutes, officials said. Train Derailment Attempt in Uttar Pradesh? 25-Foot Iron Rod Recovered From Pilibhit-Bareilly Railway Track; Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Smoke in Coach Triggers Panic on Express Train

Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: The brake of the Devaria - Chhapra - Mathura Express train got jammed, leading to smoke coming from the wheels. The smoke caused a state of panic among passengers. The issue occurred between the Baitalpur and Gauribazar railway stations. The train was… pic.twitter.com/ip3lu1TGKC — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2024

"Upon receiving information about the smoke in one of the coaches, the train was stopped on the up track, and the driver and guard repaired the jammed brake, which was the source of the smoke," Gauri Bazar station master Bharat Kumar said, adding that no passenger was harmed in the incident. "After ensuring the brake was functioning properly, the train departed safely with a delay of around half-an-hour," Kumar added.