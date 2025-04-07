Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB), the sole power distribution agency of the state, would be strengthened and large-scale recruitments of field staff would be made to ensure seamless ground-level operations of the Board, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Monday.

The officers of the Board on deputation to Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation (HPPCL), HP Power Transmission Corporation and Directorate of Energy would be given the option to get observed in their present organisation by April 30 and the remaining vacant posts would be filled by the government on priority, he said while presiding over a review meeting of the Energy Department here.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said the 100 MW Uhl Phase-III hydropower project in Himachal's Kullu district which had suffered damages due to a penstock burst on May 17, 2020 would be formally inaugurated soon.

The completion of the project was expedited by the present state government which made a provision of Rs 185 crore, he said, adding that the project has so far generated 29.70 million units of electricity since its commissioning.

The project initiated in 2003 has been completed after 22 years due to focused efforts of the present government, he said, adding that after the commissioning of Uhl Phase-III, the generation of 392 million units of electricity is expected annually, contributing Rs 200 crore to the state exchequer.

