Guwahati, Mar 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday began the process of distributing 3,88,358 sanction letters to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Sarma ceremoniously presented sanction letters to 10 beneficiaries at a central function held at Rampur in Palashbari in Kamrup district.

As part of the initiative, the first instalment of Rs 37,500 will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries to help them construct their pucca houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said: "With the distribution of the PMAY-G sanction letters, the state government has taken a decisive step to ensure that housing for all does not remain a vision, it becomes a reality."

The government aims to complete the target of 26 lakh PMAY houses in the coming days and make the provision for 15 lakh additional homes to ensure every poor in Assam has his or her own pucca house, he added.

"With the distribution of 3,88,358 sanction letters, the government will be able to meet the needs of the people and serve them. However, those whose names have not figured in the beneficiaries' list should not be disheartened as the government is initiating 'Awas Plus Survey' from March 17 to 26," Sarma said.

The survey will be carried out by the 'Jeevika Sakhis' of the government to identify the prospective beneficiaries of the scheme, he added.

Sarma also appealed to all not to fall prey to any middlemen as the government is rolling out the entire process very transparently and the beneficiaries do not have to pay a single penny to get their houses allotted in their names.

