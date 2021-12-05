New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora on Sunday slammed Himanta Biswa Sarma for holding Left and Liberals responsible for bitterness between Hindus and Muslims and alleged that Assam Chief Minister is creating divisions among minorities and polarizing the state.

"As far as Assam is concerned, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most communal Chief Minister we have ever had. Especially after he became Chief Minister, in every walk of life, he is doing communal politics and politics of hatred. He is creating division among minorities and polarizing everywhere," said Bora.

"First I request the chief minister of Assam to read history very carefully and not make the futile attempt to rewrite the history to mislead the country and people," he added.

Assam Chief Minister had earlier alleged that "Left and Liberals are responsible for bitterness between us (Hindus-Muslims). Congress amplified it for vote bank."

"After independence, Left-liberals designed academic curricula of India in a way that produce rebels and make us fight. They seek ways to eliminate the respect for State from the minds of the people," Sarma added.

Condemning the incident of reported killings in Nagaland by Army officials, Bora said, "Innocent civilians were killed. This is a very unfortunate incident, I condemn it and appeal all sections of people of Nagaland to maintain peace and tranquillity at this hour."

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Soon after the incident, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

