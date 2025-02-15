Guwahati, Feb 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday filed a criminal defamation case against AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan over his allegations that the BJP leader has invested abroad, an official statement said.

The case has been filed before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan, here.

Chauhan, who is the party's co-in-charge of Assam, had on Tuesday alleged that Sarma has invested money in shopping malls and hotel business in Dubai and Singapore.

"In light of these unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations, the CM has now filed a criminal defamation case against the Congress leader," the statement said.

The court has registered the case under CR 78/2025 and issued a pre-cognisance notice to the AICC secretary, while also summoning him to appear before it on March 17.

The chief minister has also decided to file a civil defamation suit against the Congress leader, the statement added.

