Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a visit to Bhutan, extended his best wishes to the king and people of the Himalayan country on its national day on Tuesday.

He praised the neighbouring country's developmental efforts and emphasised on the need for environmental conservation.

“Best wishes to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and to the wonderful people of the Kingdom on #BhutanNationalDay,” Sarma, who reached Thimphu on Monday on a four-day tour, posted on X.

He is in the Bhutanese capital at the invitation of the Bhutan king to attend the country's national day celebrations.

“The people of Bhutan share a civilisational bond with Bharat and together we will scale new heights of development in the coming days,” he added.

Sarma also hoped that "Bhutan continues with its developmental efforts keeping environment as the fulcrum of all its policy decisions".

Bhutan's Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister D N Dungyel and Cabinet Secretary Kesang Deki received the Assamese delegation led by Sarma at Paro International Airport on Monday.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay welcomed the visiting Indian dignitaries on their arrival at Thimphu.

Sarma, later in the evening, participated in a roadshow to showcase the state's investment summit, ‘Advantage Assam 2025', in the Bhutanese capital, which was attended by the Bhutan king and Tobgay.

“HCM Dr. @himantabiswa expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, for the gracious gesture of hospitality and for gracing the #AdvantageAssam roadshow,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

The remarkable gesture further strengthens the deep-rooted friendship and special bond shared between the people of Bhutan and India, it added.

Sarma, in a series of posts on the microblogging site, thanked the dignitaries of Bhutan for attending the event.

“At the #AdvantageAssam Roadshow in Thimphu, I extended a warm welcome to Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay & other distinguished guests from Bhutan to explore opportunities for cooperation at the upcoming #AdvantageAssam Summit 2025,” the CM said.

He maintained that under the leadership of the Indian prime minister and the king of Bhutan, both nations are united by a common quest for progress and prosperity.

Emphasising on Assam's close geographical linkage with Bhutan, Sarma said it presents numerous opportunities, ranging from closer cooperation in the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City to energy generation, healthcare, tourism and skill development.

“I am confident that Assam will play a pivotal role in strengthening the timeless bond between Bharat and Bhutan,” he added.

The CMO said over 100 entrepreneurs, business leaders and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan participated in the business event and roadshow in Thimphu to promote 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', scheduled on February 25-26 in Guwahati.

The CM highlighted Assam's ongoing transformation in infrastructure development and the emerging opportunities for trade and investment partnerships during the event, the CMO added in its post on the microblogging site.

Sarma, who is the first chief minister of Assam to visit Bhutan, is scheduled to meet the king and queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and call on the prime minister during the visit.

