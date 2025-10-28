Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 27.43 crore in Solan assembly constituency during his one-day tour to the area on Tuesday.

He inaugurated the new building of the Industrial Training Institute Sayri, constructed at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore, and the Forest Rest House at Serighat, constructed with an outlay of Rs 59 lakh. According to the release, he also inaugurated the Primary Health Centre at Basheel in the Mamligh gram panchayat.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatile Trade.

Besides, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for the Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding School at Mamligh, costing Rs 16.34 crore, and the Solar Power Plant at Kayasu in the Gram Panchayat Mamligh, costing Rs 2 crore.Earlier on Monday, CM Sukhu released the "Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report 2025" prepared jointly by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India, under the theme "Building the Future in a Climate-Impacted World."

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister Sukhu said the report marks a significant milestone in assessing the state's progress through an independent, evidence-based approach.

Also Read | Hair Loss Cure Found? Taiwan Scientists Create Rub-On Serum That Regrows Hair in 20 Days.

"For the first time, the Government of Himachal Pradesh decided to get an independent assessment done through a third-party agency like the UNDP. This report reflects the positive policy response of our government over the past two and a half to three years," said CM Sukhu.

He added that despite a challenging fiscal situation, the state has been able to maintain a strong development performance.

"If Himachal Pradesh today stands among the top five states in the country on human development indicators, it is because of the policy transformation and welfare measures that have empowered our people. Even amid economic adversity, our focus remains on self-reliance and human dignity," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)