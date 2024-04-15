Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly labelling Ram Navami as a "riot day" while saying that the Hindu community is poised to give TMC Supremo a resounding reply during the elections.

The West Bengal Chief Minister allegedly stated at a public rally in West Bengal that "If you see them (BJP) sloganeering on (April) 17, it is their (BJP's) day of riot."

The BJP has accused CM Banerjee of inciting violence through divisive tactics for personal gain.

They also stated that the Hindu community in West Bengal will give Mamata Banerjee a resounding reply to her consistent attacks on Hindus and anti-Hindu rhetoric in the elections.

"Banerjee's outrageous remark, labelling Ram Navami as a riot day, reeks of political opportunism at its worst. Her divisive tactics have hit a new low, stooping to the level of inciting violence for her own gain. Mamata Banerjee's consistent attacks on Hindus and her anti-Hindu rhetoric have not gone unnoticed. The Hindu community in West Bengal is poised to give her a resounding reply during the elections," the West Bengal BJP party said in a post on X.

Polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

