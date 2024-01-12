Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Members of the Hindu saint community are blessing and praying for the successful completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) starting from today till January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

PM Modi himself announced on Friday that he will commence a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Also Read | Punjab Hit-and-Run: Cop Thrown Up in Air After Being Hit by Speeding Car Near Checkpost in Jalandhar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

A saint named Swami Dipankar Maharaj from Deoband said, " Lord Ram is the soul of India. After centuries Indians has got this opportunity. We extend greetings to PM Modi as he begins 11-day 'Anushthan' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha', ceremony as this work is not just yours (PM Modi) but of all Indian and that's why it will be certainly successful."

Another saint, Shashikant Das Maharaj, President, Saryu Maha Aarti, Ayodhya said, "Today, PM Modi has taken 'vrat anushthan' ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. We pray that the PM's 'anushthan' is successful. We pray that PM's ambitions for the nation are fulfilled."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dead While Carrying Out 'Operational Task' in Baramulla District.

Swami Kailashanand Giri ji, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of the Shri Panchayti Niranjani Akhada, praising PM Modi's effort, said, "PM Modi has taken an 11-day 'anushthan' before Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'. He has taken this resolution to bring 'Ram Rajya' to the country. PM Modi is doing this for the benefit of all. We should resolve as to how we can contribute to the PM's 'anushthan'."

"It is fortunate that Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' is being done by PM Modi. He has made a resolution to observe 11-day special rituals ahead of the ceremony. He is a divine soul. This is a matter of happiness for saints," Mahamandaleshwar Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj, General Secretary and Spokesperson, Juna Akhara said.

In an audio message, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.

"There are only 11 days left for the pran prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I, too, will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you," PM Modi said in an audio message on social media platform X.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day anushthan. PM Modi further said that he is fortunate to witness the ceremony.

"I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You are able to understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have the opportunity to attain this," the PM added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)