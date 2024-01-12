Chandigarh, January 12: A Punjab Police officer was grievously injured after being hit by a speeding car near a checkpost in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. In the 20-second video footage, Assistant Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh is seen at the check post along the Sutlej river in the Shahkot area, and standing in the middle of the road as he signals a car to stop. Punjab: Police Personnel Flung into Air After Being Hit by Speeding Car During Vehicle Checking in Jalandhar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Cop Thrown Up in Air After Being Hit by Car

A person traveling in a white Zen car hit a Police Constable near Shahkot Checkpost (Jalandhar) when the police personnel tried to stop him for checking. The driver hit the cop and fled from the spot. #Punjab #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/SLqNESVOfo — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 12, 2024

However, the car rammed the policeman, who was flung into the air. As per Station House Officer Sukhjit Singh, the driver of the car fled the spot after the incident and is on the run. He said the car was impounded later and the injured Surjit Singh was admitted at a government hospital in Ludhiana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).