New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police must tender an apology for insulting the Sikh community, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said after meeting Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga's father here on Sunday.

Gupta said the Punjab police personnel thrashed Bagga's father and did not allow Tajinder to wear his turban which is an insult to the Sikh community.

In dramatic developments, Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was also issued against the BJP leader by a Mohali court the next day. However, in a late-night relief, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the fresh arrest warrant against the Delhi BJP leader.

Gupta met Singh at their Janakpuri residence here and also assured of all possible help.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is using Punjab Police as a weapon to target those who stand against him or question him. Punjab Police came to arrest Bagga without seeking permission from the Delhi Police. They beat up his father and did not allow Tajinder to wear his turban.

"This is an insult to the Sikh community and Kejriwal and Punjab Police should apologise for this behaviour," he said in a statement.

Singh on Sunday claimed Kejriwal is scared of his son and is using the Punjab Police to intimidate the family.

He said the last few days have been very tough for them but they are "prepared to fight for the truth".

