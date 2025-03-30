Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Hindus in West Bengal will face an existential crisis one day if the TMC continues to be in power in the state after the 2026 assembly polls.

BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar also said Hindus have to be united.

Their comments came in the backdrop of communal clashes in Mothabari area of Malda district on Thursday.

Speaking at a programme in Nandigram, his constituency in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is not taking action against 'Jihadi' elements who were emboldened to attack Hindus and vandalise their properties in places like Mothabari and getting away scot-free.

"Once the BJP comes to power, all these Jihadi elements who were behind such attacks on Hindus in places like Mothabari and earlier at Beldanga in Murshidabad, Shyampur in Howrah will be tracked, arrested and punished," said Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

He claimed that due to the appeasement politics of the TMC government, the percentage of Hindus has gone down from 85 per cent to 67 per cent in West Bengal.

"If the Mamata Banerjee government continues for some more years, the percentage will go further down," Adhikari asserted.

He said Hindus of upper and lower castes should sink their differences and fight unitedly to save their identity and protect their existence.

"It is going to be a battle for Hindus - across different castes and creeds - to be united in this battle as their existence will be under threat otherwise," Adhikari said.

Referring to the protests he faced during a BJP rally at Baruipur recently, Adhikari said, "My vehicle was damaged by Jihadi elements but they will soon get a befitting reply in 2026."

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar echoed Adhikari while talking to reporters at another programme in Malda district.

A BJP delegation, led by Majumdar, was on Sunday stopped by the police at English Bazar, around 3 kilometres ahead of Mothabari, where clashes were reported between two communities.

"The TMC-controlled police have set up certain restrictions and conditions on Ram Navami rallies in places like Howrah. Last year, they (police) did not even allow me to enter Howrah," Majumdar said.

"This year, Hindus will not allow any curb on their freedom to peacefully celebrate a religious occasion of thousand years. We will go by rules but if police attack peaceful protests of Hindus, there will be resistance," he said.

The state BJP chief said Hindus will be united to protect their identity in a peaceful manner.

Countering Adhikari and Majumdar, senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed that the BJP has no other agenda other than whipping up religious passion and creating an air of fear and apprehension."

"The BJP need not teach us about the tenets of Hinduism. I myself am a devout Hindu. But what the BJP is doing is unfair. They want to foment disturbances and divide people. Their strategy to get more votes (in this way) will never succeed," he said.

TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar claimed that the saffron party BJP wants people to forget issues like livelihood and price rise and the “abysmal failure” of the Narendra Modi government on economic fronts.

Trouble began at Mothabari after a religious procession passed by a place of worship. The violence led to arson, vandalism and attacks on people. Internet services have been suspended in Mothabari and adjoining places as a precautionary measure since Friday, officials said.

