New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) on Sunday presented a Guinness World Record certificate for Kabaddi to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, at a special ceremony held at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, stated a release.

The prestigious recognition was awarded for organising the largest participation in a Kabaddi exhibition event, which took place in Panchkula, Haryana, setting a new global benchmark for the traditional Indian sport.

The World Record event had witnessed massive engagement from athletes, youth, and sports enthusiasts across the region, further cementing Haryana's legacy as the heartland of Kabaddi.

The certificate was presented by HIPSA president Kanthi D Suresh, along with GI-PKL founder Karthik Dammu, to the Chief Minister of Haryana.

In the sixth state-level Khel Mahakumbh, which commenced recently at Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium, CM Saini inaugurated the event by initiating a Kabaddi match, boosting the morale of participating athletes.

Saini expressed confidence that Haryana's athletes will win the most medals for India at the 2036 Olympics, bringing glory to the nation on the global stage. He reiterated Haryana's aim for every village to produce an athlete who can hoist the Indian flag on an international platform.

HIPSA, under the leadership of its President Kanthi D Suresh, has been actively promoting Indian sports on the global stage.

Earlier in April this year, HIPSA successfully organised the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), drawing participation from players across Europe, Africa, and Asia, uniting the diaspora through the spirit of sport.

HIPSA continues to lead initiatives that bridge the global Indian community through sports, fostering inclusivity, cultural pride, and international recognition. (ANI)

