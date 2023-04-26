Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's admirers used to describe him as a "man of masses" because of his government's popular decisions, including starting 'Sangat Darshan' to resolve grievances of people at their door steps, giving free electricity to farmers and subsidised foodgrain to the poor.

Badal, a five-time Punjab chief minister, started 'Sangat Darshan' during his 1997-2002 tenure as chief minister to reach out to people and resolve their issues. Along with senior district officials, Badal would himself meet people at their door steps.

Harcharan Bains, who was the political advisor to Badal, said Sangat Darshan was started with a motive to reach peoples' doorsteps and resolve their grievances.

Remembering Badal, Bains said when leaders, bureaucrats or other senior officials would tell the Akali Dal patriarch all-round development was happening in Punjab, he would say, "Kaka, tuhanu pata nahin lokan di mushkalan ki nein' (you do not know, what are the problems of people.)

Under the Sangat Darshan programme, Badal used to hear the problems of the people and tried to resolve them on the spot. “He was a man of masses, in the way he used to meet people,” said Bains.

Badal's government was also known to launch populist schemes in Punjab.

He led the SAD-BJP government, which came to power in 1997 and announced free electricity to all farmers. In 1996, the Congress government led by Rajinder Kaur Bhattal had announced free electricity for farmers having land up to 5 acres but the Badal government expanded it to cover all farmers.

The scheme is still running in the state.

During 2007-2012, his government introduced the 'Atta-Dal' (wheat flour-pulses) scheme under which foodgrain were given at subsidised rates. His government also brought out the Shagun scheme under which a financial assistance was provided for the marriage of women belonging to Scheduled Caste and backward classes.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar said it was the Badal government which took up many projects including setting up the Virasat-e-Khalsa museum in Anandpur Sahib and 'Jang-e-Azadi' memorial (built to commemorate the contribution of the Punjabi community in the freedom struggle) in Jalandhar.

Bains also spoke about Badal's punctuality. “Everybody knew that you could set your watch by his movements.” he said.

Badal did not wear a wrist watch but he had a clock in his mind, Bains said. “There is a crowd of memories. It is difficult to recall one. But one thing was that nothing could move him to be bitter to anyone.”

Bains said many people may have remained upset with him but if anybody, speaks honestly, will never say Parkash Singh Badal has ever hurt him or her.

Badal died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

He had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Badal at the Shiromani Akali Dal office here on Wednesday as scores of people and political leaders also assembled to pay homage to him.

