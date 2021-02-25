New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of renowned Malayali poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri who passed away earlier in the day, saying that the poet's contribution to the world of culture and literature will always be remembered.

"Anguished by the demise of Sri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri. His pioneering contribution to the world of culture and literature will be remembered. His widely read works reflect compassion and sensitivity. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram's Thycaud at the age of 81.

Known for his elegant style and ease with he handled modern poetry, Namboothiri carved a niche in contemporary Malayalam literature.

His famous literary works include 'Swathantryathe Kurichoru Geetham,' 'Pranaya Geethangal,' 'Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal,' 'Aranyakam,' 'Aparajitha,' ''Bhoomigeethangal,' and 'Mukhamevide', India Enna Vikaram', 'Asaahitheeyam,' 'Kavithayude DNA,' and 'Alakadalum Neyyambalukalum'.

He has received numerous awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Odakkuzhal Award. (ANI)

