New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Cup champion and said it was a historic final featuring two outstanding Indian players.

Deshmukh marked a major milestone in her career on Monday by clinching the Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over seasoned compatriot Koneru Humpy in Batumi, Georgia.

"A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players! Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters," Prime Minister Modi said on X.

Modi said Deshmukh's rival Koneru Humpy has also displayed immense prowess throughout the championship. "Best wishes to both players for their future endeavours," he added.

The victory at FIDE Women's World Cup not just earned 19-year-old Deshmukh the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament. PTI KR

