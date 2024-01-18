New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) More than 200 Hindu outfits based in the United Kingdom on Thursday welcomed the January 22 consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, saying the "historic moment" would mark the culmination of nearly five centuries of "dedicated efforts by countless devotees".

In a joint statement issued here, the outfits said they hoped households in the United Kingdom would celebrate the "homecoming" of Lord Ram to Ayodhya on January 22 as a festival of Diwali.

Also Read | Air Pollution: GRAP-III Revoked in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Now in 'Very Poor' Levels.

"We, the representatives of the Dharmic (religious) communities in the United Kingdom, are delighted to welcome the inauguration ceremony of the temple of Sri Ram (Ram Mandir) in Ayodhya, India, on 22nd January 2024," the statement read.

It said Lord Ram is revered as the "embodiment of Dharmic traditions across the globe" and is an enduring symbol of "Hindu/Indic civilisation".

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Genocide: Three British MPs Table Motion To Mark 34th Anniversary of Attacks and Displacements of Kashmiri Pandits From Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

"The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Sri Ram, is a historic moment which marks the culmination of nearly five centuries of dedicated efforts by countless devotees," the organisations said.

"As we approach this auspicious occasion, we hope households in the United Kingdom will celebrate this home-coming of Sri Ram to Ayodhya as a festival of Diwali," they said, adding, "May this Mandir serve as a luminous beacon of hope, and peaceful co-existence to echo the ideals of 'Ram Rajya', amongst the communities across the wider world."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)