New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after five cases were detected in India.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with states and union territories to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was attended by Health Research Department Secretary Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel, experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, (IDSP), Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and State Surveillance Units of IDSP, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was held amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China and on a day when five cases of HMPV were confirmed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) cases anywhere in the country, the statement said.

This is also corroborated by the ICMR sentinel surveillance data, it said.

Union health secretary Srivastava emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public as HMPV has been present globally since 2001, the statement said.

She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance.

The states were also advised to enhance information, education and communication (IEC) and awareness among people regarding the prevention of transmission of the virus with simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water; not touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding close contact with people exhibiting symptoms of the disease; and covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

Srivastava reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months and that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in such cases, the statement said.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most patients recover on their own.

During the meeting, it was informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available with the ICMR-VRDL laboratories, the statement said.

