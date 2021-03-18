Rupnagar (Punjab), Mar 18 (PTI) People coming from abroad to attend the 'Holla Mohalla' celebrations here will have to furnish a negative COVID-19 test report not older than 72 hours, the district administration said on Thursday.

The religious fair will be held from March 24 to 29 at Kiratpur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib.

Administration officials said mandatory sampling of all those putting up at hotels in the vicinity would be conducted.

"The district administration of Rupnagar has appealed to all international pilgrims who wish to participate in the Holla Mohalla celebrations that they must bring COVID-negative report not older than 72 hours," said Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri.

The step is being taken to check the further spread of the coronavirus, she added.

Giri said authorities of the two airports in Mohali and Amritsar have been instructed to keep a close eye on international visitors coming to take part in the Holla Mohalla celebrations.

She also appealed to the public to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the festival.

