New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 33-year-old Delhi Home Guard was killed and a police head constable injured after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding truck in Northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Bharat Singh, along with Delhi Police Head Constable Kuldeep, was on highway patrolling when their two-wheeler was hit from behind by a truck, they said.

Police said Bharat was driving the motorcycle and Kuldeep riding pillion when the accident took place on Wednesday night at the Karnal bypass near Mukarba Chowk.

The injured Delhi Home Guard was taken to the BJRM hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

Head Constable Kuldeep was admitted to the BSA hospital. He sustained a fracture in his right leg and has been discharged from hospital after treatment, the officer said.

A case was registered under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence), the officer added.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the routes taken by the truck driver.

The body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination, police added.

